What is an enhanced community quarantine?

(Eagle News) – What is the difference between an enhanced community quarantine and a general quarantine?

According to guidelines contained in a memorandum released by Malacanang on Saturday, March 14, the enhanced community quarantine would mean the following:

1. Strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households;

2. Transportation shall be suspended;

3. Provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated; and

4. Heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be implemented

The general community quarantine currently implemented since Sunday, March 15, is “where movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work.”

“Uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to address the public on Monday, March 16, regarding the details of the enhanced community quarantine to be implemented for the whole island of Luzon.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that this declaration is meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country where cases had reached 140, and deaths at 12.

He said that President Duterte is already very worried about the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

But Panelo assured that movement of food and basic supplies would continue, and that there is no need to panic.