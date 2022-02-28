What are the amended protocols for Alert Level 1 areas?

Palace releases new guidelines as NCR and 38 other areas shift to Alert Level 1

(Eagle News) — Wearing of well-fitted face masks at all times, full seating capacity for public transport, and not requiring the use of health declaration forms for contact tracing.

These are just some of the amended protocols by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) released by Malacanang as Metro Manila and 38 more areas in the country shift to the least restrictive Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15, 2022.

These are part of the amendments to the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-19 Response which had been approved by the IATF on Sunday, February 27.

Here are some of the protocols released by Malacanang for Alert Level 1 areas which the public should keep in mind:

1.Well-fitted face masks shall be worn properly at all times, both in outdoors or in indoor private or public establishments. Masks shall also be worn in public transportation by land, air or sea. Masks, however, can be removed when eating and drinking, when participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards can be maintained, and when practicing outdoor sports/exercise activities where physical distance can be maintained.

2. “All private offices and workplaces, including public and private construction sites, may operate at full 100% capacity, consistent with national issuances on vaccination requirements for on-site work. However, they may continue to provide flexible and alternative work arrangements as deemed appropriate based on function or individual risk.

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government shall likewise adhere to 100% on-site workforce. Off-site work shall be under such work arrangements subject to relevant rules and regulations issued by the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the President.”

3. “Public transportation in areas under Alert Level 1 shall be at full seating capacity. For intrazonal and interzonal travels involving public land transportation between an area with a higher alert level classification and an area under Alert Level 1, the passenger capacity shall be that which has the lower passenger capacity rate between the point of origin and point of destination. For aviation, maritime and rail public transport operating in and out of Alert Levels 1 areas, the passenger capacity will be at 100%. The use of acrylic and/or plastic dividers in public transportation shall not be required. The use of the Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) travel management system shall likewise not be required for interzonal travel to areas under Alert Level 1.”

4. “On contact tracing, the use of health declaration forms / paper-based contact tracing shall not be required for all the agencies and establishments under Alert Level 1. On the other hand, the use of digital contact tracing such as the StaySafe.PH application is optional for all the agencies and establishments.”

5. “On testing prioritization, testing protocols shall be implemented, consistent with national guidelines, for individuals who are unvaccinated or have higher exposure risk pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 148-B and No. 149, s. 2021. In addition, testing using RT-PCR shall be recommended and prioritized for:

a. Priority Groups A2 (persons above 60 years old)

b. A3 (persons with comorbidities)

c. Priority Group A1 or healthcare workers.

Testing shall be optional for other groups not stated above. It shall not be recommended for asymptomatic close contacts unless symptoms will develop, and should immediately isolate regardless of test results. Instead, symptom monitoring is recommended. Should testing still be used, testing should be done at least 5 days from the day of last exposure. Testing shall also not be recommended for screening asymptomatic individuals. Meanwhile, testing using antigen tests shall be recommended only for symptomatic individuals and in instances wherein RT-PCR is not available, consistent with previously issued guidelines.”

The Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Committees (HIPCC) may implement testing protocols in health facilities for health workers and patients based on their assessment of risk and benefit.”

6. “On isolation and quarantine, updated quarantine protocols for incoming international travelers shall be consistent with IATF Resolution No. 160 A/B, and updated isolation and quarantine protocols for general public & healthcare workers and authorized sectors shall be consistent with DOH Dept Memo No. 2022-0013. Under Alert Level 1, establishments are no longer required to set-up isolation facilities within the workplace.”

7. “On treatment, close contacts, asymptomatic confirmed cases and mild to moderate confirmed cases shall be managed at the primary care level, such as health centers, private clinics thru face to face or teleconsultation, while confirmed cases with severe and critical symptoms shall be managed in the appropriate health care facility.”

8.” In the case of reintegration, isolation can be discontinued upon completion of the recommended isolation period, provided that they do not have fever for at least 24 hours without the use of any antipyretic medications, and shall have improvement of respiratory signs and symptoms.”

9. “For the purpose of claiming sick leave, health benefits or other relevant processes wherein the proofs of COVID-19 management are necessary, a medical certification may suffice provided it should include the following minimum information: name of patient, severity of symptoms, diagnosis as probable or confirmed COVID-19, and date of end of quarantine and/or isolation period.”

10. “Individuals 18 years old and above will be required to present proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments, such as but not limited to:

a. In-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the cremains of the COVID-19 deceased;

b. All indoor dine-in services of food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants and eateries. For outdoor or al fresco dining and take out channels, no proof of full vaccination is required;

c. All indoor personal care establishments such as barbershops, hair spas, hair salons, and nail spas, and those offering aesthetic/cosmetic services or procedures, make-up services, salons, spas, reflexology and other similar procedures including home service options;

d. Fitness studios, gyms and venues for exercise and sports;

e. All indoor cinemas or movie houses operating at full capacity;

f. Meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibition events and permitted venues for social events such as parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers;

g. Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls and theaters;

h. Indoor ancillary establishments in hotels and other accommodation establishments; and

i. Venues for election-related events.

“Proof of full vaccination shall be required before entry in the list of establishments identified under the principles of 3C’s strategy against COVID-19. Children ages 17 and below shall not be required to present proof of vaccination status,” the Palace said.