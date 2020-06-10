Environment, Travel

Whale that won Canadian hearts believed to be dead

Posted by Candy Megia on

SOREL, Canada (AFP) — A young humpback whale that swam up one of Canada’s major rivers, delighting Montrealers who packed the shores for a glimpse of the first of the species in local waters, is believed to have died, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The pilot of a passing commercial ship early in the morning spotted a “whale carcass” near Varennes in the Monteregie region of the Canadian province, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Montreal, Marie-Eve Muller of the Quebec Emergency Network for Marine Mammals (RQUMM) told AFP.

Coast guards attach The body of a young humpback whale to be lifted out of the water during the evening of June 9, 2020 in Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel (90 km east of Montreal), Quebec, where it was towed after being found east of Montreal in the morning hours. – The mammal was left lying on the shore, cordoned off by the police. A necropsy is due to take place on June 10. The young humpback whale that swam up one of Canada’s major rivers, delighting Montrealers who packed the shores for a glimpse of the first of the species in local waters, is believed to have died, wildlife officials said June 9. (Photo by Eric THOMAS / AFP)

The body was towed by the Canadian fisheries department to Sorel, 80 kilometers east of Montreal, where it was lifted onto shore with the help of a giant crane.

“It is very likely that it is the same whale observed near Montreal a few days ago,” Muller said.

The giant creature had been seen last week swimming in the Saint Lawrence river, leaping out of the water against the backdrop of the Montreal skyline.

The two- to three-year-old cetacean had appeared healthy from a distance, and scientists hoped it would head back to the estuary and the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, more than 400 kilometers away.

A team comprised of RQUMM, federal fisheries and University of Montreal veterinary medicine officials was headed to the site “to learn more.”

A necropsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.

The body of a young humpback whale is lifted out of the water during the evening of June 9, 2020 in Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel (90 km east of Montreal), Quebec, where it was towed after being found east of Montreal in the morning hours.(Photo by Eric THOMAS / AFP)

Local media, citing experts, speculated that the whale may have been struck by a cargo ship or ran aground in shallow waters.

Humpback whales live near both the Arctic and Antarctic, with adults growing up to 17 meters and weighing up to 40 tonnes.

Each pod spends the summer near the poles and travels to tropical areas in their respective hemispheres during the winter to breed.

The Montreal visitor was likely led astray while chasing prey, or made a navigation error, Muller said on Sunday.

It was the first humpback whale to be observed in these parts.

(FILES) In this file handout picture courtesy of Reseau Quebecois d’Urgences pour les Mammiferes Marins (RQUMM) shows the tail of a humpback whale swimming in the water by Montreal on May 30, 2020. (Photo by Handout / Reseau Quebecois d’Urgences Mammiferes Marins / AFP)

“There have previously been reports of minke whales or beluga whales, but never for this species,” said RQUMM.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts