Westerners arrested in Russia

PARIS, June 26, 2024 (AFP) – US reporter Evan Gershkovich is due to face the start of a closed-door trial on espionage charges in Russia on Wednesday.

He is one of several Westerners held by Russia at a time when Moscow’s tensions with the West have soared to Cold War-era levels, following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington has accused Moscow of arresting its citizens on baseless charges to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.

Here is a list of those currently in Russian custody.

– Evan Gershkovich –

The Wall Street Journal reporter was detained by Russian security service agents in March 2023 and accused of spying — the first such charge against a Western journalist since the Soviet era.

He has spent more than a year in jail on the espionage charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The 32-year-old Gershkovich, his employers and the White House have all vehemently rejected the accusations.

– Laurent Vinatier –

Vinatier, 47, is a French national working with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss-based conflict mediation non-profit organisation.

He was arrested on June 6, 2024, in Moscow and has been charged with breaching Russia’s “foreign agents” law, punishable by up to five years in jail.

The charge comes under a new censorship law introduced after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine in 2022.

Investigators have also accused Vinatier of gathering military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states.

– Alsu Kurmasheva –

The US-Russian journalist was arrested in October 2023 on similar charges to Vinatier, of failing to register as a “foreign agent”. She was arrested while visiting family.

A more serious case of spreading “false information” about the army was then levelled against the 47-year-old.

Kurmasheva, a journalist at the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), edited a book in 2022 collecting testimony from Russians opposed to the invasion of Ukraine.

– Paul Whelan –

The former US marine was detained in December 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for spying, a charge the US government says is without merit.

For more than five years the 54-year-old has been in prison in Mordovia — some 250 miles (400 kilometres) southeast of Moscow — a region notorious for its harsh jails.

He worked in security for a US vehicle parts company when he was arrested in Moscow, and has always asserted that the evidence against him was falsified.

He says he was tricked by someone in his circle of friends.

– Gordon Black –

The US soldier was sentenced in June 2024 to three years and nine months in prison by a court in Vladivostok, for having threatened to kill his girlfriend and for stealing from her.

Black, 34, was arrested in May in the far eastern city, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while serving in South Korea.

He was detained after the woman, named by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police after an argument.

– Ksenia Karelina –

On June 20 Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen accused of donating around $50 to a pro-Ukrainian charity went on trial for treason in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The 32-year-old ballerina living and working in Los Angeles, was detained by police in Yekaterinburg in late January while on a trip to visit her family in Russia.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

– Swaps –

American nationals living in Russia have already been the subject of prisoner swaps.

US basketball player Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2022 after she was arrested at a Moscow airport with medicinal cannabis.

In April 2022, former US marine Trevor Reed, who spent more than two years in a Russian prison after being sentenced to nine years for assault on law enforcement officers after getting drunk, was released in a prisoner swap with Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot and alleged drug smuggler who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by an American court.