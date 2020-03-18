“We are stronger than this virus”- EBC interviews US doctor who stresses value of following measures to prevent virus spread

(Eagle News) — EBC Washington Bureau interviews a geriatrician, a doctor especializing in senior health care, who tells the viewers how adjustments are made in the US to make sure that health services continue to be given to the elderly amid the rising cases there.

In the video interview, Dr. Minerva Navarro from Palo Alto, California also explained how doctors are more worried about “asymptomatic cases” as these can be much more dangerous since the persons infected with the virus can spread the virus easily without them being aware that they are infected.

Phone visits, virtual visits, and drive-through visits are also being provided to those who need health services, she said.

Dr. Navarro also mentioned about the importance of self-isolation and self-quarantine, and contacting health care providers immediately if you suspect that you have been exposed to the virus.

Proper handwashing and good vitamin intake as well as staying healthy with the proper nutrition is very important to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Getting the right information and following the prescribed measures to prevent further infections is also a good way to avoid panicking amid the crisis.

“We are stronger than this virus,” Dr. Navarro said.

“We just have to support each other,” she added.

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) through its coverages by its bureaus worldwide, is providing the latest live updates about what’s happening around the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch this for more updates from North America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3z5WcfJc5bY

(Eagle News Service)