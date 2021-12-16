WATCH: Typhoon Odette as it batters Surigao del Norte where it first made landfall

(Eagle News) — With maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 240 km/hr, Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) showed its fury as it hit Surigao del Norte on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

PAGASA said that as of 2 p..m. on Thursday, December 16, Odette has made landfall over Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte.

Typhoon Odette’s maximum sustained winds and gusts were comparable to the strength of super typhoon Yolanda when it first hit the Philippines in November 2013.

In this video provided by Bem Villanueva to Eagle News showed just how Typhoon Odette’s winds can easily bring down a tree in Sison, Surigao del Norte. In the other towns such as in Socorro, concrete roads proved no match for Odette’s fury as seen in photos provided by Eagle News Service correspondent Jabes Azarcon Juanite.

The province conducted forced evacuation in high risk areas. Clearing operations were also immediately done to remove trees that blocked roads.

(Eagle News Service)