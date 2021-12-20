WATCH: Typhoon Odette also leaves trail of destruction in Cebu

(Eagle News) — As in the other provinces it had hit, super typhoon Odette (international name Rai) also left a trail of destruction in Cebu where it had made its seventh landfall on Thursday, December 16.

Videos and photos provided by Eagle News correspondent Kim Lua in Compostela, Cebu and in the city of Cebu showed just how the typhoon’s catastrophic winds and rains had devastated lives and properties.

Odette made its seventh landfall in Carcar, Cebu at around 10 p.m. of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

The typhoon mangled steel structures, smashed concrete walls, and made wooden structures fly like paper.

With gusts of more than 200 kilometers per hour when it hit the province, the typhoon mowed down anything standing in its way.

After the typhoon, residents try to pick the pieces of their lives as they woke up to survey a sureal landscape filled with typhoon debris that showed Odette’s strength.

Super typhoon Odette’s power was comparable to the 2013 super typhoon Yolanda which made six landfalls in the Philippines. Odette exceeded this feat and made nine.

(Eagle News Service)