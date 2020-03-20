WATCH: Telecommuting and tele-schooling : San Antonio, Texas update

WASHINGTON D.C. (Eagle News) — “The balance of having to be a mom at the same time and…working and at the same time—having to care for my five-year-old daughter has been a little bit of a challenge.”

Czara Venegas is An Equal Opportunity Advisor from U.S. Department of Defense, shares with Eagle News International Washington, D.C. how the COVID-19 lockdown is affecting work life and mom life. Enter Telecommuting and Tele-schooling.

“We try to maintain what we can…we wake up on time as if we’re gonna go to school” says Venegas. “Brush teeth have breakfast and then she does her schoolwork will I try to answer emails…we do playtime, lunch. So we try to stay in a routine even though we’re just here at home.

But is telecommuting and Tele-schooling just all about routine?

“We do do a lot of recess” laughs Czara. “I will say that, we go [outside] just to break up the monotony a little bit.”