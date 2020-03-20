WATCH: Relief goods for senior citizens being readied for distribution in Bgy. New Era, QC

(Eagle News) — The preparations for the distribution of relief goods for residents of Barangay New Era in Quezon City are under way as can be seen in this video report of Eagle News Service reporter Eden Santos on Friday, March 20.

The repacking of goods for distribution was being done in the barangay hall.

This is in view of the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the whole of Luzon.

The relief goods would be primarily distributed to the senior citizens in the barangay, according to barangay captain Dario Orencia.

He said that the barangay is also distributing “home quarantine passes” to one member of each household so they can go out of their homes to buy food and other necessities.

Orencia appealed to the residents to follow the government’s directive for them to stay in their homes.

(Eagle News Service)