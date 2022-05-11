WATCH: Presumptive president Marcos Jr., bares Sara Duterte as his nominee to be next DepEd chief

Gives first press announcement of his plans once he assumes presidency after proclamation

(Eagle News) — Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr., gives his first press announcement as presumptive president of the Philippines on Wednesday night, May 11, 2022, announcing that his first cabinet nominee would be his running mate, presumptive Vice-President Sara Duterte, as the next secretary of the Department of Education.

Marcos Jr., also said that he and his team have started consultations on the continuity plans in running the government once he assumes office after his proclamation.

He said that the 31 million Filipinos who voted for him and his running-mate presidential daughter Sara Duterte had made it clear that they are voting for “unity” and have “agreed to help us unify the country.

Marcos Jr., also said that presumptive Vice-President Sara Duterte had already accepted the offer to head the DepEd.

He said that Sara being a mother and her concern for the education of the youth of the country was “the best motivation” for her in accepting the offered post.

(Eagle News Service)