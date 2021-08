(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte again addressed the nation on Aug. 30, 2021, together with his cabinet members, to answer the various controversies and issues raised by critics.

He also hit those who are using the pandemic to raise their political mileage.

His address to the Filipino people taped late night of Aug. 30, 2021 is streamed on Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)