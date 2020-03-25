WATCH: Policeman sings song he wrote to inspire Filipinos forced to stay home amid COVID-19 quarantine

(Eagle News) — A young Filipino policeman decided to compose a song to inspire Filipinos forced to stay at home amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

The 32-year old cop, Christian Pagaduan Villamor, presently assigned at the Lupao Police Station in Nueva Ecija performed his song himself while strumming his guitar, dedicating it to all Filipinos fighting the war against the coronavirus.

Villamor’s hobby is composing songs, especially when there are calamities, saying he wants to inspire people during such times.

He sings his latest song telling Filipinos to just stay at home at this time, as what President Rodrigo Duterte had advised all those who are not in the frontlines.

He said that all Filipinos are soldiers at this time fighting an invisible enemy — the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Lahat tayo’y may pakialam, sa di nakikitang kalaban,” he said, singing his message.

“Tanging sandata’y pagtutulungan at kakayaning malagpasan. Lahat tayo ay sundalo sa digmaang ito,” Villamor said in his song.

(Eagle News Service)