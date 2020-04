Eagle News — The Philippine Arena, largest mixed-use indoor theatre, is now the “mega” quarantine facility in the Philippines. Led by the Maligaya Development Corporation, the facility will hold mild COVID-19 patients in modular tents inside the arena. The Maligaya Development Corporation also states that they’re willing to use the Philippine Stadium for additional tents if number of COVID-19 patients continue to increase. EBC Manila Bureau Correspondent, Earlo Bringas, with the full report.