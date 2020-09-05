Health, Life WATCH: Pharma giants give their update on COVID-19 vaccine research Posted by DCY on September 5, 2020 A group of pharmaceutical companies give an update on their research to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, with US giant Pfizer saying it could have results from its late-stage vaccine trial as early as October Related Posts India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases September 5, 2020 Russia vaccine ‘passes early trial test’; participants developed antibodies within 1st 3 weeks September 5, 2020 WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes September 5, 2020 Palau invites US military to build bases as China seeks regional clout September 4, 2020