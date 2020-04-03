COVID-19 EBC Special Coverage, International, North America

WATCH: NYC applauds essential workers

on

Eagle News — Since the COIVD-19 pandemic, life for many came to a halt. While life for others, has been non-stop, especially for those who work in the medical field. Many countries like Spain and Italy, show their appreciation to doctors and nurses by congregating on their balconies and windows at 8 PM, and applaud their front line workers.

With the population of 8.6 million, New York City has the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States. John Hopkins University tracker reports that New York City has 51,809 confirmed cases.

For the “City that Never Sleeps,” it never stops running—even at less than half-capacity.

EBC New York Bureau Correspondent, Joanne Blanco-Soriano, shows how New Yorkers appreciate all of their essential workers. From the garbage men to the grocery workers that risk their lives everyday, so that the City, can keep running.

Related Posts