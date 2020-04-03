WATCH: NYC applauds essential workers

Eagle News — Since the COIVD-19 pandemic, life for many came to a halt. While life for others, has been non-stop, especially for those who work in the medical field. Many countries like Spain and Italy, show their appreciation to doctors and nurses by congregating on their balconies and windows at 8 PM, and applaud their front line workers.

With the population of 8.6 million, New York City has the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States. John Hopkins University tracker reports that New York City has 51,809 confirmed cases.

For the “City that Never Sleeps,” it never stops running—even at less than half-capacity.

EBC New York Bureau Correspondent, Joanne Blanco-Soriano, shows how New Yorkers appreciate all of their essential workers. From the garbage men to the grocery workers that risk their lives everyday, so that the City, can keep running.