WATCH: “Lingap Stories,” NET25’s newest program – inspiring hope amid troubled times

The latest program of NET25 — “Lingap Stories” — which premiered this Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 5 p.m., showed stories of hope as help is extended to those in need.

The program which airs every weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, shows how genuine concern and love for one’s fellowmen, especially in times of crisis and calamities, can make all the difference.

The premiere episode tells the stories of the lives that have been touched by the “Lingap sa Mamamayan” of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) which continued to help those in need whenever and wherever they may be — how this has inspired hope amid troubled times, not just in the Philippines but across the globe.

This Saturday’s episode would be replayed on Sunday, June 13.

(Eagle News Service)