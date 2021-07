(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora on Wednesday, July 14, on the achievement of having vaccinated 70 percent of the city’s populaton with the first dose.

Zamora also answers questions about his father, Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, who had been vaccinated both with Sinopharm and Pfizer doses.

For the full interview, click the video above, or the link here: Interview with San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora | Balitalakayan – July 14, 2021

(Eagle News Service)