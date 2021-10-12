WATCH: Interview with political analyst Prof. Ybiernas on PHL political candidates for 2022

(Eagle News) — From the “surprise” candidacy of senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to the possible repercussions of Vice-President Leni Robredo’s decision to change her campaign color from “yellow” to pink and to run as an independent bet while being the Liberal party chairman, political analyst Prof. Van Ybiernas gives his views in this interview of “Balitalakayan.”

“Balitalakayan” is a NET25-Radyo Agila program of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation anchored by veteran broadcast journalist Rowena dela Fuente. It airs from Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Eagle News Service)