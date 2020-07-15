WATCH: House probes Meralco on increase in bills during COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) — The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability started probing the Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) amid the observed increase in electric bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the hearing on Wednesday, July 15, lawmakers also questioned MERALCO executives on its operations, and on how it has been computing electric bills and other expenses passed on to its customers.

Among those who are participating in the hearing are congressmen who had also questioned anomalies in the ABS CBN franchise renewal hearing.

-ERC says it has received 50,000 complaints vs Meralco-

Aside from officials of Meralco, executives from the Energy Regulatory Commission are also attending the hearing.

During the hearing, the ERC said that it had received around 50,000 complaints against MERALCO for the sudden increase in bills during the past months of community quarantine, specifically from March to June.

Meralco promised to make a refund of the overcharges the company had done on its customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hearing is still ongoing as of posting time.

(Eagle News Service)

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Kindly refresh for updates.)