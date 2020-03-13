WATCH: Fight COVID-19: Wash your hands properly to prevent spread of infection

(video courtesy Agence France Presse)

(Eagle News) – Proper handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the novel 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands,” a WHO advisory said.

It is important to wash your hands before touching the mouth, nose and eyes because these are the ways by which the virus can enter the body.

“Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth,” WHO said detailing the “basic protective measures against the new coronavirus”

“Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick,” WHO said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists these five steps for handwashing:

Follow these five steps every time.

1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them

“Washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs,” the US CDC said.

“Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community—from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals,” it added.

-Proper handwashing and use of alcohol to prevent virus spread-

Aside from handwashing, using alcohol or sanitizers with at least 70 percent alcohol content before touching your face, nose and mouth is also another effective way to prevent the virus from entering the body.

-Practice respiratory hygiene-

Practicing respiratory hygiene is also another way of preventing the spread of the virus.

“Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately,” WHO said.

“Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19,” it added.

Here are some of the pictures provided by WHO on proper handwashing steps: