Washington state relaxes restrictions on recreational activities



Eagle News — Washington was the one of the first state to have reported cases of COVID-19, with the city of Seattle being the first to issue a lockdown in the United States. With 14,070 confirmed cases throughout the state of Washington, there’s a visible flattening of the curve.

Because of these developments, Washington state government is confident in releasing and relaxing some of the lockdown restrictions when it comes to outdoor recreation. Although the most of the lockdown restrictions will carry on through May 5, that date however can be pushed further. But as of now, the state is willing to ease restrictions on recreational activities.

Washington State is known for a high level outdoor recreation. Countless trails, parks, lakes and trees, it’s no wonder why it’s called the “Emerald City.”

State government is strongly advising residents to take social distancing measures into consideration during outdoor recreational activities.

Washington State Department of Natural of natural resources, partnered with REI on a social media campaign, #RecreatingResponsibly. This project is about, not only about educating residents on how to properly conduct themselves outside. According to Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, #RecreatingResponsibly is about “reconnecting people with nature is the first step of a long journey back to normalcy” given to the fact that Washington is one big outdoor recreational state.

To learn more about #RecreatingResponsibly initiative, visit Washington State Department of Natural Resources by clicking here.