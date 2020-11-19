Warriors sharp-shooter Thompson injured in workout

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during a workout on Wednesday, the NBA team confirmed without elaborating.

News that Thompson was hurt trickled out in US sports media, with few details available apart from the fact that it was a lower leg injury.

“We will provide further updates as appropriate,” the Warriors said in a brief statement.

Thompson, 30, was scheduled to return in the upcoming season from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He missed all of the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 campaign.

But Thompson took part in the Warriors off-season mini-training camp and was expected to be ready for the start of pre-season camp on December 1.

ESPN reported that the injury Thompson suffered on Wednesday was to his lower right leg.

