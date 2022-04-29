War in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Kyiv hit as UN chief visits –

Russian missiles slam into buildings in a residential area of Kyiv as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Ukrainian capital.

Guterres and his team are unhurt, but casualties are reported and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is part of Russian leaders’ attempts to humiliate the United Nations.

– Biden in cash appeal –

US President Joe Biden asks Congress for $33 billion more for Ukraine.

He says it is “not cheap” but argues that Washington cannot stand by in the face of Russia’s “atrocities and aggression”.

Earlier the White House proposed using assets seized from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for damage caused by the war.

– 10 suspects in Bucha inquiry –

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have identified 10 Russian soldiers suspected of committing war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

The troops from the 64th motorized infantry brigade are suspected of premeditated murder, cruel treatment and other violations during their occupation of Bucha in March.

Investigators have also identified more than 8,000 cases of suspected war crimes since Russia’s invasion.

– Security Council ‘failed’ –

Guterres says during his visit to Kyiv the Security Council failed to go far enough in its efforts to “prevent and end” Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war,” he tells a news conference with Zelensky.

“And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger.”

– Kremlin warning on weapons –

The Kremlin says Western arms deliveries to Ukraine are a threat to European security.

“The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier called on Kyiv’s allies to send more tanks and other heavy weapons.

The German parliament meanwhile backs providing Ukraine with heavy weapons, marking a shift from its previously cautious approach.

– OSCE ends mission –

The world’s largest security body, the OSCE, formally announces the end of its eight-year mission in Ukraine.

The body was the only international organization monitoring the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but was forced out after Russia vetoed an extension of its mission last month.

– Ukrainian depots destroyed –

Russia’s defense ministry says its forces have destroyed seven Ukrainian fuel and ammunition depots with “high-precision missiles”.

– Briton killed –

The UK’s foreign ministry confirms to AFP that a British citizen has been killed in Ukraine and another is missing.

British media report that the pair may have been fighting Russian forces. Several British and dual British-Ukrainian citizens are known to have volunteered on the Ukrainian side.

