WalangPasok: Class suspensions for Monday, May 29

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, May 29, have been suspended in several areas in anticipation of “Betty”.

The following areas are covered by the suspension:

Cagayan: all levels, public and private

Ilocos Sur: all levels, public and private; no work in government offices

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its recent advisory that, so far, 12 areas in Northern Luzon are under Signal No. 1.

Typhoon “Betty” has so far maintained its strength as it traverses the Philippine Sea.