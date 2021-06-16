Waiting lists for priority surgery in Canada grow due to pandemic

In Canada, the various waiting lists for those awaiting priority surgery have grown long because of the pandemic’s impact. In Alberta, Canada bureau chief Thomas Likness reports in the Eagle News America episode on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He also talks about the latest vaccination updates in Canada as the country leads the world in the percentage of the population having their first dose of the vaccine. Latest data showed that close to 65 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

(Eagle News Service)