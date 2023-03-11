Wagner says Russian fighters near central Bakhmut

This video grab taken from a video posted on Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. Prigozhin declared his fighters have “practically encircled” Bakhmut. – Ukrainian officials said the fighting is becoming increasingly difficult, after Russia claimed several villages near Bakhmut in recent weeks. Only around 4,500 people remain in the destroyed city, which had a population of about 70,000 before the conflict, Ukrainian officials said. (Photo by @concordgroup_official / AFP)

Moscow, Russia | AFP |

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner has said in a clip posted Saturday that his forces are close to the centre of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

In a video posted on messaging app Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen standing on a roof of a high-rise building in what is said to be Bakhmut.

“This is the building of the town administration, this is the centre of the town,” Prigozin said in the video, pointing towards a building in the distance.

“It is one kilometre and two hundred metres away,” he said.

He said that the most important thing now was to receive ammunition and “move forward.”

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia’s year-long assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

Prigozhin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been entangled in a power struggle with the defence ministry.

Prigozhin has several times claimed battlefield victories ahead of Russia’s army, criticised Russia’s top brass and accused the military of not sharing ammunition with his ragtag forces.

