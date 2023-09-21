Volcanic Smog (VOG) Alert for Taal Volcano

As of 12:30 PM today, volcanic smog (VOG) has been observed over Taal Lake, persisting in the region. Continuous upwelling at the Taal Main Crater Lake is generating steam plumes reaching 2,400 meters high, drifting west-northwest. A total of 4,569 tonnes/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission was measured today, September 21, 2023.

VOG contains acidic volcanic gases like SO2 and may irritate the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract, particularly for those with health conditions like asthma, lung disease, and heart disease.

To stay safe:

(1) Limit outdoor activities.

(2) Use an N95 facemask.

(3) Stay hydrated.

(4) Seek medical assistance if needed.

Additionally, acid rain can occur during rainfall, affecting crops and metal roofs. Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, indicating abnormal conditions. Please follow safety guidelines, and stay informed.

(PHIVOLCS / Eagle News)