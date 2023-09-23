Vog still observed over Taal Volcano: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Volcanic smog or vog continues to be observed over Taal Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Saturday, Sept. 23.

PHIVOLCS said also monitored was an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake and a plume 1800 meters tall.

It reminded the public about the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island, especially in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and the ban on occupancy and boating on Taal Lake.

It added flying close to the volcano is also prohibited.

The Taal vog was first observed on Friday, Sept. 22.

Residents also noticed what appeared to be a thick smoke over Metro Manila around the same time, prompting some to conclude it was because of the Taal vog.

PHIVOLCS clarified, however, that the smog over the region shouldn’t be fully attributed to Taal, adding that it was also due to vehicular emissions.

Taal remains under alert level 1.