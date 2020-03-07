Visayas, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula to have cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers due to LPA

(Eagle News)–Visayas, Caraga and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the Low Pressure Area estimated 30 kilometers west northwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail end of a cold front.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.