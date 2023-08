“We’re trying to save people’s lives, and I feel like we are not getting the help we need,” says Kekoa Lansford, a resident of Lahaina on Hawaii’s west coast. “We still get dead bodies in the water floating and on the seawall,” Lansford adds. At least 36 people have died, and more than 270 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in the seriously affected town, according to officials.

https://youtu.be/lFeXrceGbLc