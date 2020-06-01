Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr. is new Coast Guard chief

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has a new commandant.
This was after President Rodrigo Duterte officially appointed Vice Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr. to the post left vacated by Admiral Joel Garcia, who retired on Monday, June 1.
Ursabia is the 27th PCG commandant.
His appointment is effective today.
Earlier, the PCG said it had recommended three senior flag officers to Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, who would make the recommendation for the next PCG chief to the President.
Apart from Ursabia, the other two were Vice Admiral Leopoldo V. Laroya and Rear Admiral Jose William U. Isaga.
Ursabia is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987.
He pursued a Master of Science Degree in Maritime Safety and Environmental Protection (MSc, MSEP) as a scholar of the Sasakawa Foundation, Japan, and eventually earned a post-graduate degree from the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden in 1999.
Prior to his last designation as the commander of the PCG – Marine Environmental Protection Command before his appointment as PCG chief, Ursabia was the commander of Coast Guard Districts in Central Visayas, Palawan, Southeastern Mindanao, and Northern Luzon, and was the commander of the Coast Guard Ready Force and Staff for Maritime Safety Affairs.
“I know that VADM Ursabia will continue the significant developments that as a leader at the helm, must geared upon for the greater benefits of the Command,” outgoing PCG chief Garcia said.