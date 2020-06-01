Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr. is new Coast Guard chief

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has a new commandant.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte officially appointed Vice Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr. to the post left vacated by Admiral Joel Garcia, who retired on Monday, June 1.

Ursabia is the 27th PCG commandant.

His appointment is effective today.

Earlier, the PCG said it had recommended three senior flag officers to Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, who would make the recommendation for the next PCG chief to the President.

Apart from Ursabia, the other two were Vice Admiral Leopoldo V. Laroya and Rear Admiral Jose William U. Isaga.