Velasco takes “oath” as new House Speaker as Cayetano hits “fake session” that ousted him

Velasco asks Cayetano to help in ‘peaceful transition” of House leadership

(Eagle News) — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was “voted” as new Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday, Oct. 12, in a session done by lawmakers outside of the Batasan Pambansa session hall.

After getting votes of what his allies claimed were 186 lawmakers in a session in a sports complex outside the Batasan Pambansa, Velasco took his oath as the new House Speaker, and promised to pass the proposed 2021 national budget the next day when the House special session called by President Rodrigo Duterte starts.

But Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano did a facebook live press briefing inside Congress while the voting ousting him was happening, and claimed that this session done outside Congress was invalid.

During his speech after taking his oath, Velasco said that he is extending his hand to Cayetano for the “peaceful transition” of the House leadership “for the benefit of the country..”

“I accept this once in a lifetime challenge. I will not let you down,” he said and then suspended the session afterwards.

These developments happened a day before the start of the Special Session of Congress called by President Duterte for the speedy passage of the budget bill that contained critical funds to address the COVID-19 crisis next year.

Lawmakers gathered outside a sports plaza in Quezon City to vote declaring the House Speakership vacant at past noon of Oct. 12, garnering 186 votes, which they said was more than the required 151 votes.

Nominations then ensued for Marinduque Rep. Velasco for the Speakership post with House Deputy Speaker Mike Romero, Oriental Mindo Rep. Doy Leachon, Rizal Rep. Jack Duavit, Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza, and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda among the lawmakers nominating him.

The session attended by Velasco’s allies outside the Batasan Complex after counting the votes, said that they have the majority and declared Velasco as the New House Speaker.

Velasco then took his oath as the new House Speaker in this session done at the Celebrity Sports Plaza, while Cayetano maintained that this was not a valid session since it was done outside the halls of Congress.

He claimed that he has 205 lawmakers who signed a manifesto expressing support for his continued leadership.

-Velasco: “A promise is a promise”-

Velasco, on the other hand, said that he is taking the post of Speakership after being elected by the majority, and that he was prepared to lead the House of Representatives at this critical stage of the pandemic.

“The true measure of leadership comes not when things come easy, but when things are difficult,” Velasco said in a speech after taking his oath.

He said he was taking the Speakership post because he is “honoring our word” in a July 2019 “gentleman’s agreement” with Cayetano in the presence of President Duterte on the sharing term in the House leadership.

“Who are we if we cannot live to our word? A promise is a promise,” he said.

He then thanked Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, Davao Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, and President Duterte himself for being a man of his word.

-Cayetano warns of “dangerous precedent”-

Cayetano described what happened as a “very, very dangerous precedent.”

“The last time I checked ang Celebrity Sports Club ay hindi naman Kongreso. It creates a very very disturbing precedent, kung ang theory nila basta may quorum, anywhere they can meet,” Cayetano said.

“Napakadelikado po noon. Ako, simple lang ang pakiusap ko. Don’t throw the Constitution away,” he said.

Cayetano said the session done outside the halls of Congress was a “fake session” and promised to follow the rule of law when the special session at the Lower House starts on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the passage of the 2021 proposed national budget.

(Eagle News Service)