(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Valenzuela Rep. Rex Gatchalian as the new Social Welfare secretary.

The Presidential Communications Office said Gatchalian took his oath today, Jan. 31.

The President administered his oath-taking, the PCO said.

In a Tweet, Gatchalian thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country “in a much larger capacity.”

Gatchalian has also served as mayor of Valenzuela City.