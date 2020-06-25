Valenzuela courts physically closed starting today as judges, court personnel go on quarantine

(Eagle News)–Valenzuela courts will be physically closed starting today, June 25, as judges and court personnel go on quarantine.

A memo from Executive Judge Maria Nena Santos said the decision to temporarily close Bulwagang Pangkatarungan was upon advice by the Supreme Court’s Assistant Court Administrator Lilian Barribal-Co, after one person came into contact with a COVID-19-positive patient.

“If the result of the swab test of the person who had contact with a COVID-positive will turn out negative, in-court proceedings and other transactions will resume immediately,” the memo said.

If the results turn out positive, though, judges and court personnel will complete the required 14-day quarantine until July 9.

Court hearings and the raffle of cases shall continue via video conferencing.

All other transactions shall be acted upon by the court through their official email accounts, the memo said.