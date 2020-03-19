Valenzuela City confirms first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — Valenzuela City has confirmed its first case of the 2019 coronavirus disease.

In a Tweet on its official Twitter account, the Valenzuela government said the case was a 34-year-old female who consulted a private hospital in Manila after experiencing sore throat and fever.

The local government said the patient had no travel history but had been exposed to someone who traveled to Malaysia.

At present, Valenzuela said the patient was having “mild-flu symptoms and is now under strict home quarantine” following the Department of Health guidelines.

“The Valenzuela City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit have done the necessary measures such as contract tracing and they are closely monitoring the identified close contacts,” the local government said.

The country has so far confirmed over 200 COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)