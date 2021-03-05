National

Vaccine roll-out at New Era General Hospital starts

Posted by DCY on
Vaccine rollout starts at the New Era General Hospital on Friday, March 5, 2021 (Eagle News Service)
One of the health care workers at the New Era General Hospital who received the vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Eagle News Service)

 

(Eagle News) — The vaccine rollout for health frontliners of the New Era General Hospital (NEGH) started Friday, March 5, 2021 as more of the country’s health care workers are assured of vaccines that would protect them from contracting severe cases of COVID-19.

The vaccination process starts with the registration of those to be vaccinated, followed by pre-screening before the vaccination itself.  An observation procedure on those vaccinated follows.

About a hundred health care workers have pre-registered for the vaccination.

Registration process at the New Era General Hospital before the vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday, March 5, 2021 (Eagle News Service)

 

