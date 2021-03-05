Vaccine roll-out at New Era General Hospital starts

(Eagle News) — The vaccine rollout for health frontliners of the New Era General Hospital (NEGH) started Friday, March 5, 2021 as more of the country’s health care workers are assured of vaccines that would protect them from contracting severe cases of COVID-19.

The vaccination process starts with the registration of those to be vaccinated, followed by pre-screening before the vaccination itself. An observation procedure on those vaccinated follows.

About a hundred health care workers have pre-registered for the vaccination.