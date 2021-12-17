Vaccine milestone reached as PHL administers over 100 million doses since March 2021, says Palace

(Eagle News) — The Philippines reached a vaccination milestone on Thursday, December 16, when it first breached 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered since the vaccination began last March.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) said that on Thursday, the total vaccine doses that have been administered so far reached 100,019,137. Of this number, over 43 millionhave already been fully vaccinated representing 55.78 percent of the target population.

As of Thursday, almost 56 million have been given a first dose, while 43 million had been given complete doses. More than 1 million have also been given booster or additional shots.

“The Palace is pleased to report that we have reached a vaccination milestone as we surpassed the 100-millionth mark of the total doses administered,” a Malacanang statement said.

“We commend the Department of Health, the NVOC, the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the local government units, our private and development partners, along with our medical frontliners and volunteers, for a job well done. This is indeed a showcase of the true bayanihan spirit. Congratulations to all,” said a statement from the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

Nograles, however, reminded the public not to be complacent amid the threat of the more highlyn infectious Delta variant. He called on the unvaccinated to get their COVID jabs as soon as possible and to take advantage of the government’s more aggressive vaccination campaign especially as more vaccine supplies have come in.

“We will continue to ramp up our vaccination efforts and call on those unvaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community,” he said.

Nograles said that “all must comply with the 50% indoor and 70% outdoor capacity and strictly adhere to minimum public health standards.”

Face masks should continue to be worn in public places, Malacanang said.

“Maintain 1-meter physical distancing. Avoid crowding. Practice hand hygiene,” Nograles reminded the public.

(Eagle News Service)