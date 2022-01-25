Vaccination of minors aged 5 to 11 set to start on Feb. 4, says vaccine czar Galvez

Plan is to have two sites per city in NCR, initially, and then expanded nationwide in pilot sites

(Eagle News) – Starting February, the Philippine government will begin administering COVID-19 jabs to children aged five to 11 years as the specially formulated vaccines for this age group is set to arrive next week.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that the pediatric vaccination could start on Feb. 4.

He said that the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) has already reported that the preparation for the vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 is continuous.

“Darating po next week ang mga supply at puwede na po tayong mag-roll out by February 4 next Friday,” Galvez said.

A memorandum guidance will be issued this week and town hall meetings, as well as series of trainings will also be conducted by the Department of Health (DOH) in preparation for immunizing minors five to 11 years old, according to Galvez.

“Mr. President, prepared na po tayo sa vaccination ng five to 11 years old. Last January ay nagkaroon po tayo ng live orientation ng pagbabakuna ang US Embassy ng mga bata sa ganitong edad,” he said, adding similar orientations will be held in other regions.

Galvez assured that the pediatric vaccination is “very safe,” noting that a lower dosage will be given to children.

“Makaka-assure po tayo sa ating mga magulang na very safe ang ating gagamitin na bakuna dahil ito ay mas mababa ang formulation na angkop para sa mga bata. Kaya kung makikita po natin sa vials may color coding, ‘yung orange at saka po ‘yung purple. Iyong orange po para po sa five to 11 years old,” he said.

Galvez said that the country is “more prepared” in administering vaccines to children because of the experience gained with the vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17 that started last year.

The plan for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 is to have two sites per city in Metro Manila. Galvez cited the preparations being done by the NVOC under Covid-19 testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon and Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

“Kaya ang plano po ng National Vaccination Operations Center under Sec. Vince at Usec. Myrna ay magkaroon ng dalawang sites kada city dito sa NCR immediately,” he said.

“So we will open both hospital and non-hospital vaccination sites and we will expand the sites further to other regions after one week.,” Galvez said.

“Again, we will open our vaccination rollout sa February 4, Friday, at ang mga sumusunod ay ang ating preparasyon sa mga ating vaccination,” he added.

Included in the preparation is the capacity building of vaccination teams, town halls meetings with the public, vaccination site preparation, and vaccine site final inspection which will be done from January 25 to 31.

