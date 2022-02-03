Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 postponed to Feb. 7 due to “logistical challenges” – DOH

Specially formulated Pfizer vaccines for this pediatric age group to arrive on Friday night, Feb. 4, instead of Thursday, Feb. 3

(Eagle News) – The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old was moved to Monday, February 7, instead of its original schedule on Friday, February 4, due to “logistical challenges,” according to the Department of Health.

The specially formulated vaccines for this pediatric age group would be arriving on Friday night, February 4, the DOH announced in a statement on Thursday, February 3.

The Pfizer vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 were originally scheduled for arrival today, Thursday.

The DOH said that the rollout for the pediatric vaccination for this age group would have to be “postponed for a few days due to logistical challenges.”

Because of the delay and knowing how critical the vaccination of children is at this point of the pandemic, the health department said that it decided to move the vaccination schedule on Monday.

This would also “ensure adequate preparation and distribution of the Pfizer vaccines allocated” for the children in this age group, it said.

Earlier, the DOH noted that there has been an increasing number of unvaccinated children who have been getting infected with Covid-19.

“Vaccinating children is critical to the country’s national vaccination program to ensure they have the added protection they need against Covid-19,” the DOH said.

So far, only minors aged 12 to 17 have been included in the earlier vaccination rollout in the country, aside from the other eligible sectors of the population which included health workers, the elderly, the economic frontliners, and the rest of the population 18 years old and above.

(Eagle News Service)