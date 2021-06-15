Vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 could start by 4th quarter of this year – Galvez

Bulk of vaccine purchases coming in by 3rd and 4th quarter of the year

(Eagle News) – The vaccination of chlldren — those aged 12 to 15 years old – could start by the fourth quarter of this year, according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

During the Senate hearing on the vaccine procurement, Galvez said that the vaccination of children against COVID-19 can only happen when there are already enough vaccine supplies, and this could happen by the fourth quarter.

“Basta may available vaccines na po. Kung mayooon ng substantial vaccines. Most likely mga fourth quarter na po,” he said during the hearing by the Senate Committee of the Whole on June 15, 2021.

Galvez explained that so far, there are three vaccine brands which either could already be administered to those aged 12 to 17 years old, or are currently getting clearance from the appropriate agencies so these could be administered to children.

-Pfizer EUA for 12 years old and above-

These are the Pfizer vaccine which has been given emergency use authority (EUA) by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for those 12 years and above; the Sinovac vaccine which already has an EUA in China for administration to three years old and above; and Moderna vaccine which is now asking the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the administration of the vaccine to 12 to 17 years old.

Galvez said that by the fourth quarter, they are expecting an additional 148 million more vaccine doses by the end of the year.

He said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is also now studying the possibility of having limited face-to-face classes by next school year.

In preparation for this is the vaccination of teachers and school personnel, which is already happening, he said. Teachers are considered as part of A4 (economic frontliners), or A3 if they have comorbidities.

(Eagle News Service)