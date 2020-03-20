Use of e-prescriptions for senior citizens, other vulnerable persons allowed due to COVID-19 quarantine

(Eagle News) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the use of electronic drug prescriptions for senior citizens and other individuals vulnerable to COVID-19.

In a circular, the FDA authorized licensed physicians to issue electronic prescriptions for patients who are senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD), and those with chronic illness or immune-compromised conditions who need to take medicines and prescription drugs.

“A large percentage of recorded fatalities came from this group of individuals, hence the need for them to stay indoors and to avoid unnecessary contact with others”, the FDA said.

It also directed drugstores, pharmacies, boticas and similar outlets to honor the electronic prescriptions, which may be sent, received, and presented via email and messaging applications.

To be honored, the electronic prescription must contain the name of the patient, the medicines or drug prescribed and its dosage, and the name, license number, PTR, and electronic signature of the physician who issued it.

“All Drugstore/Pharmacy/Botica and similar outlets shall not require the actual presence of the individual vulnerable to COVID-10 before dispensing the needed drugs. A duly authorized representative may purchase the said drugs on behalf of the latter”, the circular added.

In case of senior citizens and PWDs, a letter of authorization must be presented along with their SC or PWD ID.

The use of electronic drug prescriptions is allowed for the duration of the declared quarantine due to COVID-19, and shall be automatically lifted once the imposed quarantine ends.

(Eagle News Service)