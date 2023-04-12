US women’s college basketball season to open in Paris

Los Angeles, United States (AFP) — The opening game of the 2023-2024 US collegiate women’s basketball season will be staged in Paris in November, organisers announced on Wednesday.

South Carolina and Notre Dame will face off on November 6 in what is the first time a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regular season basketball game has been held in France.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coached by US women’s basketball icon Dawn Staley, a four-time Olympic gold medallist.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation,” Staley said in a statement.

“Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said the coach would boost the profile of women’s basketball.

“Women’s basketball is on the rise, and having this exposure will help to grow the game on an international level,” Ivey said.