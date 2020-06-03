US welcomes PHL gov’t’s decision to suspend VFA termination

(Eagle News) – The United States government said it welcomed the recent decision of the Philippine to suspend for six months the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

“On June 1, the Government of the Philippines notified the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” the US Embassy statement said.

“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” it added.

The termination of the VFA was initially set for August 9 after the Philippine government officially notified the US of the VFA termination on February 11 this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs suspended the scheduled termination of the VFA for another six months citing the recent “political and other developments in the region.”

In a diplomatic note sent to the US government dated June 1, the DFA said that the six month suspension could be extended for another six months.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., said that the suspension of the termination of the VFA was upon instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte. He said that Washington has already received the note on the suspension of the VFA termination.

“I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me,” he said in a tweet.

“The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction,” he said.

The diplomatic note read: “The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines presents its compliments to the Embassy of the United States of America and has the honor to inform the Embassy that in light of political and other developments in the region, the termination of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the United States of America Regarding the Treatment of United States Visiting Forces Visiting the Philippines contained Note No. 20-0463 dated 11 February 2020 is suspended.”

“The suspension shall start on even date and shall continue for six months, which period is extendible by the Philippines for another six months, after which the tolling of the initial period in Note Verbale No. 20-0463 dated 11 February 2020 shall resume,” the diplomatic note said.

It added that the DFA “avails itself of this opportunity to renew” to the US Embassy “the assurances of its highest consideration.”

Shortly after the note was sent, the US Embassy issued a statement welcoming the Philippine government’s decision.

(Eagle News Service)