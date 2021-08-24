ASEAN IN FOCUS, Asia, International

US VP Harris’ trip to Hanoi delayed due to ‘health incident’: embassy

Posted by Alma Angeles on
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Asia trip, August, 24, 2021. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by three hours Tuesday after an “anomalous health incident” took place in Hanoi, the US embassy said.

Harris was due in Vietnam after a two-day stop in Singapore as part of a regional trip.

“The Vice President’s travelling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi,” the embassy statement said.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The phrase “anomalous health incident” is used to describe the so-called “Havana syndrome” psychogenic illness that has sickened diplomats in several countries.

“After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip,” the statement added.

aph/ssy

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts