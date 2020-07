WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will ban visas to some employees of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which Washington is seeking to isolate.

“The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of the Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses,” Pompeo told a news conference.

