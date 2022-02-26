US to impose sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

The United States said Friday it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following similar announcements by Britain and the European Union in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a travel ban would be part of the sanctions.

Following the spate of measures, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television that “we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins.”

The United States’ new measures come in addition to those it already announced, including a tranche of sanctions that will hit four Russian banks, cut off more than half of Russia’s technology imports, and target several of the country’s oligarchs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki additionally announced Friday on Twitter that sanctions would be imposed on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Meanwhile in Brussels, the EU’s sanctions package — the second adopted this week as Russia’s military build-up moved into a full-on assault — was approved by leaders in an overnight summit.