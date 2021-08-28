International, North America

US tells citizens to leave Kabul airport gates ‘immediately’

Posted by Edrian Acla on
This August 27, 2021, satellite image courtesy of MAXAR, shows the area around the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. – Last-ditch evacuation flights took off from Kabul airport on Friday, a day after twin suicide bombings on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan killed at least 85 people, including 13 US servicemen. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States urged its citizens Friday to “immediately” leave the gates around Kabul’s airport, where a suicide bomber this week targeted crowds trying to flee Taliban rule.

Earlier Friday, the Pentagon said that the high-risk Kabul airlift operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies still faced “specific, credible threats”.

“US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates,” the embassy said.

The alert gave no further details on what the security threats might be, but it followed Thursday’s attack that killed scores of people including 13 US servicemen.

The blast claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group targeted US forces, but hit hardest the mass of people who had converged on the airport in a desperate bid to escape the Taliban’s feared hardline rule.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts