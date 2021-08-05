International, North America

US seizes record $1.4 billion worth of drugs

Posted by Edrian Acla on
Maj. Gen. Paul Ormsby, Canadian Defense Attaché, (L) listens as Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Atlantic Area Commander, U.S. Coast Guard, speaks to the media near the Cutter James about the drugs offloaded at Port Everglades on August 05, 2021 in Port Everglades, Florida. Coast Guard officials said they offloaded approximately 27 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades and another 1,430 pounds of marijuana in the largest drug seizure in its history with a total street value of more than $1.4 billion. United States Coast Guard and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Canadian partners seized the drugs in 20 separate events. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

MIAMI, United States (AFP) — The US Coast Guard announced Thursday it had seized about $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and cannabis during several operations.

“This is the largest illicit drug offload in Coast Guard history,” said Commander Steve Poulin during a press conference in Port Everglades, Florida regarding the nearly 27 tons of cocaine and 1,430 pounds (650 kilograms) of cannabis seized.

The seizures were conducted by multiple Coast Guard units, with assistance from the Canadian Navy and air support from the US Border Patrol, said Captain Todd Vance.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“This crew and their efforts have struck a significant blow in the fight to combat the criminal networks that created the destabilizing influence we are all witnessing in Central America and in our nation’s southern borders,” he said.

According to officials, the amount of drugs seized is more than double what US patrols seized during all of 2020.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts