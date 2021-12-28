US keeps carrier in Mediterranean amid Russia tensions

This US Navy photo released July 11, 2016 shows the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)as it transits the Atlantic Ocean on July 10, 2016. – Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is currently on an 8-month combat deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (Photo by MC3 Adelola TINUBU / Navy Media Content Operations (N / AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., United States (AFP) – The United States has ordered an aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean in a bid to reassure European allies amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine, an official said Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the region and hold off on its scheduled onward voyage to the Middle East.

The “schedule change reflects the need for a persistent presence in Europe, and is necessary to reassure our allies and partners of our commitment to collective defense,” a defense official said.

The move comes despite an agreement by the United States and Russia to hold talks on January 10 on Geneva on tensions including over Ukraine.

President Joe Biden’s administration has insisted on working in lockstep with European allies, with NATO representatives also slated to meet with Russia.

Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armes Forces, take part in a military exercise near Kiev on December 25, 2021. – The trainees are part of reservist battalions set-up to protect a district in Kiev in the event of an attack on Ukraine’s largest city. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent months, as fears have mounted that Russia, which Kiev says has massed around 100,000 troops on its side of the border, is plotting to launch a large-scale attack. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Western officials say that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a repeat of 2014 when Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula and a pro-Moscow insurgency broke out in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denies plans for an invasion but has called for security guarantees against an eastward expansion of NATO, the US-backed alliance.

The Harry S Truman carrier group set sail on December 1 from its base in Norfolk, Virginia on a regularly scheduled deployment.

Last week it conducted joint exercises with the Tunisian military before sailing east.

