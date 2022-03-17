US, Iran ‘close to deal’ on reviving nuclear pact: State Dept

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 10, 2019 an Iranian flag in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. – The EU said on March 11, 2022 that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations. “A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted, adding that “a final text is essentially ready and on the table”. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., United States (AFP) – The United States and Iran are near to reaching an agreement over reviving the 2015 deal on limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, the State Department said Wednesday.

“We are close to a possible deal, but we’re not there yet,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We do think the remaining issues can be bridged.”

Speaking to reporters, Price declined to confirm Tehran’s claim that there were just two final issues to be sorted out before agreeing to restore the six-party Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The outstanding issues, according to sources close to the talks, are Iran’s demands for “economic guarantees” in case a future US administration changes its stance and abrogates the agreement, as president Donald Trump did in 2018; and that Washington remove its official terror group designation on Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Price said the issues are surmountable but that the 11-month-old talks “are at a very delicate stage.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 23, 2022, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC. – The United States and Iran are near to reaching an agreement over reviving the 2015 deal on limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, the State Department said March 16, 2022. “We are close to a possible deal, but we’re not there yet,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. (Photo by TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP)

“There is little time remaining given the nuclear advancements that Tehran has made” toward developing nuclear weapons that would undermine any agreement,” he said.

“This is an issue that needs to be worked urgently,” he added.

Even if a deal is near, the State Department’s top negotiator in the Vienna talks, Rob Malley, remains in Washington, suggesting that nothing would be signed in the coming days.

Also possibly delaying a deal is the Iranian Nowruz New Year celebration which takes place on Sunday.

